Bolton Wanderers LFC 1-4 Morecambe Ladies

Morecambe Ladies beat newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers LFC 4-1 at the home of Atherton Collieries on Sunday.

Having won the toss, the Ladies selected to play up the slope in the first half, and took the game to the home side.

Looking sprightly going forward, they were rewarded with the opener within three minutes.

A drive across the box found Emma Kay, whose turn and shot was cleared off the line, only for the loose ball to be driven home by Yas Swarbrick.

A catalogue of errors brought Morecambe their second goal in the second half.

Kay’s run across the pitch ended in a needless foul, the resulting free-kick was carelessly allowed to go for a corner and nobody picked up Kay as she swivelled to guide in Millie Brown’s header.

Swarbrick then drove a hard, low shot around a four-man wall and left Jackson stuck to her line, as Morecambe took a 3-0 lead.

The game was put beyond doubt when Beth Fisher met a flick-on from a Becky Whittingham corner, driving the ball past Jackson’s fingertips into the bottom corner to make it 4-0.

Morecambe continued to dominate, creating further chances, but the home side managed a consolation goal from Saunders, towering a header home from a corner.