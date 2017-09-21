Bolton Wanderers 4-2 Morecambe Ladies

Morecambe Ladies were beaten 4-2 away at Bolton Wanderers LFC in the Lancashire Challenge Cup on Sunday.

Emma Kay opened the scoring in the 35th minute when a piercing throughball by Megan Doherty found Yas Swarbrick, she squared the ball to Kay who knocked the ball home.

Bolton equalised early in the second half when their winger raced to the line and her cross was met perfectly at the near post to level the scores. The hosts then took the lead when a poor clearance fell to their striker, who made room for herself down the left, squared the ball which was met by a white shirt to drill home and make it 2-1. Bolton extended their advantage when they quickly broke clear, but with three minutes left Kay volleyed home from a Carmel Daniel cross to give Morecambe hope.

However, as Morecambe piled forward looking for an equaliser late on, Bolton raced away on the counter-attack and made it 4-2 to kill.

*Morecambe U11s kicked off their South Lakes Girls League campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Kendal Town U11s on Sunday.

Morecambe performed well in their first official game, hitting the bar four times, but they just couldn’t make the breakthrough in the end.