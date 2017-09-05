Birkenhead Park 12-34 Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale got off to a winning start in the Northern Premiership with a 34-12 victory away at Birkenhead Park.

An early penalty from full back Ryan Terry, followed by a try from winger Harry Ralston, converted by Terry, put Kirkby 10-0 up with as many minutes on the clock.

This was extended by stand off, Dave Barton, who cut through the defence to score the second try, which was unconverted, but it extended the lead to 15-0.

Prop Cameron Rowse charged over of the third try of the game after Kirkby had been held up a few metres out – in the ensuing melee Rowse went through, Terry nailing the conversion to give his team a 22-0 half time lead.

A reshuffled Park side dominated the start of the second half with a period of sustained possession in the Kirkby 22, pressure which resulted in a yellow card for Kirkby’s number seven, Ross Towers.

Park took advantage of the extra man, a gap appeared and they were over for an unconverted try in the eighth minute of the half.

However, with Towers back on, Scott Armstrong burst forward in the 61st minute to extend Kirkby’s lead and earn them a bonus point try.

Ben Walker went over for try number five, Terry converted, before Park scored a try of their own right on full time.