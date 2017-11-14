Billingham 64-3 Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale suffered a heavy defeat away at Billingham on Saturday, going down 64-3.

On the day, Kirkby were outplayed on the G4 astro surface by a strong, well -drilled, skilful and pacey side.

Set piece play in scrums and lineouts was even, but a pattern of play became apparent when Billingham’s strong midfield runners punched holes in the Kirkby defence.

If first-up tackles could be broken, Kirkby defenders were drawn in, off-loads then created opportunities and slick hands found the extra man as they ran in ten tries to nil.

Kirkby’s response was a well-struck penalty by Tom Pickthall, strong tackling stand-off Dave Barton hadn’t recovered from the injury he picked up against Morley so missed this game and, although his presence in midfield might have influenced the score, it probably wouldn’t have influenced the result.

Kirkby did have moments when they could have scored, others when they should have and they never stopped trying but, predominantly, it was backs to the wall defence as the home side strutted their stuff.

This one has gone now and Kirkby will learn and move on to the next fixture, a home game against Sandal on November 25.