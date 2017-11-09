Big derby victory sees in-form ladies lead way at top of table

Lancaster grabbed a big three points against local rivals Garstang on Saturday to take them top of the North Women’s League Division Two North West.

Garstang started the game well and were quicker to the loose balls and drove into the D on a number of occasions but they just couldn’t find a way past goalkeeper Leighan Bleasdale, who was in fantastic form.

Stopping shots high and low, she made some outstanding saves to keep her clean sheet intact, a performance that sealed her a place in England Hockey’s team of the week.

As the half went on Lancaster managed to get a hold of the ball with Cath Foy and Hayley Johns driving forward but they didn’t create too many clear cut chances and saw too many of their passes go astray.

Straight away in the second half Lancaster won a penalty corner however and after Nicola Conway’s shot was saved, Chloe Ranson was first to react and lifted the ball over the ‘keeper and in on the reverse.

This was just the lift that Lancaster needed and they kept on pressing.

After another darting run from Conway Lancaster won a penalty corner.

The in-form Conway saw her initial shot saved but this time Johns was on hand to fire the rebound home and double Lancaster’s advantage against their near neighbours.

Lancaster looked more comfortable with the two-goal cushion and Katie Benter and Heather Andrew were solid at the back meaning Garstang just couldn’t find a way past them.

As Garstang began to tire Lancaster played some smart hockey and kept possession well in order to see the game out.

*The Lancaster Development Team travelled to Ulverston on Sunday to face South Lakes and came away with a 0-0 draw.

The Lancaster side started brightly with Ailsa McKirdy controlling the middle of the pitch and putting South Lakes under pressure from the start. Yaz Cotton managed to fire a few early shots but the South Lakes defence cleared their lines well.

Claudia Fowler skilfully outwitted the South Lakes defence to win a number of short corners but the Lancaster team were unable to convert.

In the second half Lancaster’s best chance came from Meg Donohue as she closed down a rebounded shot and fired it back towards goal.

The South Lakes goalkeeper managed to get a toe to the ball though and forced it inches wide of the post.

In the final seconds South Lakes won a short corner but the Lancaster got the ball away and kept a clean sheet.