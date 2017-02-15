Big bay dip raises vital charity funds

Following Morecambe Sailing Club’s highly successful New Year Big Bay Dip, Morecambe Sailing Rear Commodore, Phil Preston, presented cheques for £175 to James Donnell of RNLI, Morecambe and to Lisa Preston of St John’s Hospice, Lancaster.

Mr Preston said: “The Big Bay Dip held on New Year’s Day exceeded all our expectations and we were pleased to support both exceedingly worthwhile charities. We are told that the bucket collection by the Hospice collectors on the sea front raised another £198 for their cause.”

Pictured are Phil Preston presenting Lisa Preston of St John’s Hospice with a cheque.