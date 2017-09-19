Bentley urges Shrmps to build on Newport win

Jim Bentley has called on the Shrimps to build on their victory over Newport County on Saturday as they face three tough games over the next 10 days.

Bentley was delighted with his side’s second win of the season at the weekend, but insists there is more to come from his players ahead of games against three of the league’s early pacesetters.

He said: “As happy and relieved as I was with the win, I am still sure that we are only playing at 75 to 80 per cent of what we are capable of.

“I said last week that I could see plenty of signs that things were coming together and I think there were loads more examples of that on Saturday.

“We moved the ball well and there was some excellent link up play.

“There were some great performances as well from the likes of Adam McGurk, Kev Ellison, Elliott Osborne and Garry Thompson amongst others but at the same time there were times when we were a bit slack, especially when they scored.

“There were times when we looked bit leggy and lost our shape a bit and that might have been down to the long midweek trip to Yeovil.

“But it is also a bit typical of us at the minute as we switch off at times and get punished and we need to cut that out with this week ahead as we come up against three very good teams in Stevenage, Luton and Exeter.

“We need to take the momentum and the confidence from Saturday’s win into those games and go into them with the belief that we can get something from them.”