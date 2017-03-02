Beer festival returns to Lancaster

The city will be raising its glass this weekend as the 28th Lancaster Beer Festival takes place.

The festival, which has raised thousands for local charities since it began, takes place this week at the Ashton Hall at Lancaster Town Hall.

Taking place on March 2, 3, 4 the event features more than 50 cask ales and a selection of lagers, ciders and wines.

Music will also be on offer each night with a number of local bands making an appearance.

The charity event is rub by the Lancaster Round Table.

Organisers have been preparing for the festival for a number of months, perfecting the brews of the beers which will be on offer.

“One thing that’s really good this year is the PA system, so people will be able to hear all the awards being announced,” said Matt Jackson, one of the organisers of the Lancaster Beer Festival .

“We’ve got the Lancashire Cup being announced on Thursday night, and all the local breweries will be there.

“Also the cider bar this year has grown, it’s so popular, and the demand for this has been fantastic.

“It’s shaping up to be a great event, which the people of Lancaster always come out and make an effort to support.”

The Lancashire Cup is in its seventh year and is a competition open to Lancashire brewers from the old Lancashire borders.

Admission for each night is £5 which includes a commemorative glass and programme to take away.

There is no need to book beforehand, you can just pay on the door on each night.