Bay Gateway is “caving in already” says driver

A lorry driver is calling for more action to fix the “unbelievable” damage on the Bay Gateway.

HGV worker Dean Charlson noticed the damage on an area of the new road at the Caton Road junction in Lancaster.

“Its where you turn to Caton Road onto the M6 Southbound, the road is all caving in already,” said Dean.

“That part of the road is not quite wide enough for a wagon so when you turn the trailer goes over the join in the road.

“If it is not fixed it will just become a massive pot hole.

“It’s unbelievable considering the road has only been open a few months.”

The Bay Gateway, which links Heysham to the M6 motorway, opened in October 2016 after years of planning and works between Lancashire County Council and road builders, Costain.

“Don’t get me wrong the road is brilliant for the area, the traffic this morning at 8.45am, it is certainly out of Lancaster but things like this need to be fixed,” said Dean.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We’re aware of an area of damage which is developing on Caton Road.

“Any defects such as this will be investigated and repaired by Costain for a year after the Bay Gateway opened to traffic. “After this, the county council will be responsible for ongoing maintenance.”

Meanwhile street lighting is being proposed for the Bay Gateway after a series of incidents on the A6 roundabout. Lancashire County Council is proposing to introduce street lighting at the A6 roundabout on the Heysham M6 Link Road, which it hopes will increase visibility and ensure drivers slow down.