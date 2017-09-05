Battle at the bottom goes down to wire

Lancaster’s battle to beat the drop from the Northern Premier League will go into the final weekend of matches.

The Lune Road side, bottom of the table, host second-placed St Annes on Saturday knowing they need to win and hope other results go their way.

Morecambe secured their safety with victory over one struggling side Kendal last week and can do their local rivals another favour this weekend when they visit Barrow, also in danger of dropping out of the Northern Premier League.

Kendal host Preston at Shap Road in the other final-day game of interest to Lancaster.

Lancaster have 114 points, Kendal 115 and Barrow 117 with two sides potentially dropping into the Palace Shield Premier Division next season as per the new link-up between the two sides this year.

The top two in the Palace Shield, currently Garstang and Fulwood and Broughton, can however choose if they are promoted so there will be plenty still up in the air even at the end of play on Saturday.

Palace Shield sides still have two games to play.

In the second division of the Northern Premier League Morecambe host Barrow and Lancaster travel to St Annes in the reverse fixtures on Saturday.

Lancaster are currently eighth in the table and Morecambe ninth.