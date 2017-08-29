Bank holiday defeats for district sides

Morecambe went down to a 19-run defeat to Northern Premier League champions Netherfield on bank holiday Monday.

After victory over Lancaster on Saturday, Ryan Pearson’s side looked to have done the hard bit against the side that had won the title on Saturday, bowling them out for 94 at Woodhill Lane.

Veteran off-spinner Tommy Clough was the star taking 5-25 to help skittle out the Cumbrians. Eddy Read also took 2-21, including the wicket of former Morecambe captain Josh Dixon.

The hosts were in poll position to pick up a big victory in their battle to beat the drop but they came up short, being dismissed for just 75.

Sub professional Imran Khalid made 50 from 68 balls, his innings including eight fours.

But no other batsman made more than five as the hosts came up short, Marc Hadwin taking 4-19.

Morecambe, fourth from bottom with two sides potentially dropping into the Palace Shield, have a big game at fellow strugglers Kendal this Saturday with just two weeks of the season to go.

Lancaster remain bottom after their six-wicket defeat to Leyland at Lune Road on Monday.

Jamie Heywood and Kieran Moffat both made 23 as the hosts were bowled out for 101 batting first.

The innings was significant in that David Makinson’s dismissal of Ben Simm saw him break the Northern League record as he moved onto 1,349 wickets.

The visitors knocked off the runs for the loss of just four wickets in 24 overs.

With two big games to go, Lancaster travel to Chorley this Saturday.

*On Sunday, Morecambe had been knocked out in the semi-finals of the Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery Trophy with a four-wicket defeat at Barrow.

Bowled out for 82, Eddy Read making 22, an unbeaten 35 saw Barrow into the final as Read took 4-18.