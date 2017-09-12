Ballroom dances return to Morecambe Winter Gardens

Social dances are making a comeback to a Morecambe theatre making it the place to be in town once again.

In its heyday the Morecambe Winter Gardens boasted a ballroom which could hold thousands of dancers who wanted to get into the groove.

Gordon Wright and his dance partner Marilyn Haworth are continuing to host monthly social dances at Morecambe's Winter Garden's theatre. The events are going from strength to strength thanks of their efforts. Also seen here l- are Evelyn Archer and June Stanicliffe both founders of the Friends of the Winter Garden's. Picture by Paul Heyes, Monday September 11, 2017.

Since the ballroom building was demolished in 1982 dances in the theatre became a thing of the past – until today.

Thanks to Gordon Wright social dances are returning to the theatre’s auditorium and his events will also raise money for The Friends of the Winter Gardens, who campaign for the building’s restoration.

“Dancing should be kept alive, these events reminds people of the old days,” said Gordon, who’s DJ name is BIG G.

“Dancing keeps you fit, it’s a wonderful social life and you get so much pleasure when people believe they have got two left feet and you show them how to dance.

“I went to the theatre a few months ago and it has made such a massive improvement, so much hard work has gone into it thanks to the group and volunteers.”

Gordon will host his third social dance at the theatre on Sunday September 24 from 1pm-4pm.

Dancers can expect ballroom, sequence, old time, rock n roll and line dancing.

Gordon, who lives in Morecambe, has been a DJ for 40 years and has always enjoyed teaching people how to dance.

He has travelled across the country taking his shows to various theatres, pubs and hotels and has worked with TV personality Jim Bowen and The Drifters. Social dancing is for any age group, anyone can dance and we will show them how to dance,” said Gordon, a grandad and dad-of-four.

“It is no problem at all if you are embarrassed, we will break you in gently, we will never humiliate you.”

Gordon’s regular dancers who turn out to the event range from 40 to 92-years-old.

The music ranges from big bands, classical and rock and roll.

All ages are welcome, couples and singles to Social Dancing At It’s Best by Big G and The Wright Sound on September 24.

Spectators are free and dancers £5 on 07979626557.