Ball raises thousands for Morecambe based charity

Hundreds attended a special ball raising more than £14,000 for a charity which helps young people with disabilities.

Morecambe based charity Unique Kidz and Co held their fifth annual ball which raised £14,442 on the night.

From left, Unique Kidz co-founders Denise Armer and Jane Halpin.

The event was attended by 210 guests who enjoyed a drinks reception and a three-course meal with live music by The Seals, and a film about the charity.

The night also included an auction which raised nearly £6,000 with a range of prizes that had been donated from businesses.

“We are blown away by the generosity our guests have shown once again and also all the local businesses that supported us,” said Denise Armer, co-founder of Unique Kidz and Co.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all our guests for joining us and making the evening unforgettable.”

The charity was founded in 2009 by Jane Halpin and Denise Armer, two mums who had struggled for years to find any childcare that was suitable for their disabled children.

Eight years later, the charity now runs from its own building in Morecambe and supports more than 130 children and young adults.

In addition to its original services of specialist after-school and holiday clubs, the charity now also runs ‘4Ever Unique’, a daytime support service for young adults aged 16-25 with disabilities.

They’ve also introduced ‘Stay and Play’, a group that meets twice a week and supports children under the age of five, and a Siblings Group that runs twice a month.

The money raised will go towards continuing the vital work that the charity provides.

Sheryl Ainsworth of Lakeland Lodges said: “Being a small family business, we find it important to support other small local businesses and charities.

“We are very proud to support ‘Unique Kidz and Co’.”

Unique Kidz and Co would like to thank everyone who attended the evening.