Athletics: Lancaster and Morecambe AC runners shine at Wigan 10k race

There were a good number of Lancaster and Morecambe AC runners taking part in the Wigan 10k last weekend, which attracted a big field of 3,000 finishers.

The race was the first in the club’s road race championships and four of the runners took advantage of the fast course to achieve personal best times.

Ben Ransome continues to make great improvements, slicing a massive five minutes off his PB to record an excellent time of 42m.58 as he finished in 200th position.

Ben was well backed up by team mates Russell Wareing with a fine run of 44m.37 in 287th, followed by Michael Roy in a good effort of 45m.12 finishing 311th and Patrick Corbett earned a PB time running strongly in 46m.24 to finish 351st.

Emily Stapleton was first female for the club, running well in 48m.28 to finish fourth veteran 45. In next was Melissa Green with a super PB time of 49m.48, Carole Wilkinson ran a strong 51m.09 and Katherine Lewis posting a fantastic PB of 53m.20.

Other finishers were Angus Murray 46m.47, Charlie Satterly 54m.33, Paul James 54m.33 and Linda Stapleton 1h.05.03 finishing second veteran 70+.

At the Garstang half marathon, first back for the club was Heather Beattie with a good run of 1h.44.42, finishing seventh female and 74th overall of over 170 runners.

Next was Steve Perry running well in 1h.52.02 for 90th place and Christina McGuire ran 2h.03.26.

There was one Lancaster runner willing to tackle the long distance of the Golden Ball 20 mile road race in Lancaster.

Mark Leadbeatter ran a strong race to finish in an excellent time of 2h.05.03 for sixth place.

*A small group of junior athletes travelled to the Southport Waterloo Open Track and Field Meeting on Saturday, and there were many impressive performances.

In the under 15 boys’ high jump Oliver Ip recorded a new best height of 1.63m, a grade 3 performance, while Erin Moffatt set a 200m time of 27.7s, earning her a grade 4 certificate.

Anna Nicholson (8) produced best times in the 75m(13.1), 150m(26.8) and an excellent 2:12.7 in the 600m.

In the under 11 boys, Max Newton recorded best times at 75m(12.4) and 60m hurdles (13.0), while Ben Giles recorded 75m(13.2), 600m(2:21.9) and 3.09 in the long jump. Younger brother Nathan also had a good day with best times in the 150m (27.2), 600m (2:24.3) and long jump (2.74m).

Finally, U13 girl Aimee Worthington gave her all in the 800m recording a new best time of 3:03.6s.