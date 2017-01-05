Athletes turn out in numbers for annual festive fun run

A record field of over 320 runners took part in the annual Festive 4k fun run organised by Lancaster and Morecambe Athletic Club on Sunday, December 27.

With ideal running conditions the fun run started and finished at the clubhouse before following the river and heading onto the cycle track towards Carlisle Bridge where the runners turned round and took the same route back to the finish.

The event was a good opportunity to run off the excess Christmas pudding and attracted many families as well as runners pushing prams, two wheelchair entrants and several runners in fancy dress.

The top three podium places were fairly close with less than 30 seconds splitting them.

Taking the victory, running for Leigh Harriers, was Thomas Boardman in a swift 12.16, followed by Marc Tillitson (unattached) in 12.33 and Preston Harriers Jason Parker in 12.43.

In the ladies race Kendal AC’s Rebecca Robinson was first home, finishing a creditable fifth overall in a fantastic time of 13.17.

Second and third lady positions were taken by the Lancaster and Morecambe AC runners with Scarlet Dale clinching second place in 13.49 and Hannah Bateson in third place in 14.42.

First male home for the host club was Tom Bowe in eighth position in 13.50, with Paul Mackie next in 28th in 15.49 and third male for the club was Jacob Preston in 58th position in 17.43.

In the ladies, backing up Scarlet and Hannah was Lauren Gora in 25th place in a time of 15.44, Hannah Fleet in 30th position in 15.54 and Emma Whittaker in 34th position in 16.05.

The organisers thanked all runners, marshals and spectators who supported the event, as well as the event sponsors The Runners Centre, Barton Grange, M&S, Preston North End, Booths and Tesco.

The next race organised by Lancaster and Morecambe AC is the 3 Bridges 10k on April 30.

More details and how to enter can be found on the Lancaster and Morecambe AC website and the Lancaster and Morecambe AC Facebook page.