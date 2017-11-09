Ashley Banjo visits dancers in Carnforth

Budding dancers got a welcome surprise when a Britain’s Got Talent star dropped in to say hello.

Ashley Banjo from street dance group Diversity, who won the third series of the ITV talent show, dropped into Jennifer’s Dancers in Carnforth.

Sixty of the group’s street dancers got the chance to have a class with Ashley and ask questions about his career.

Jennifer Mayor who runs Jennifer’s Dancers classes in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth, was over the moon to welcome the star.

She said: “Ashley was really impressed with the dancers which I am so pleased about as we are working hard to put street dance on the map in this area!”

Ashley Banjo was a judge on the Sky1 talent show, Got To Dance, and a co-presenter of the Saturday night BBC game show, Can’t Touch This.

Jennifer’s Dancers specialise in street dance, hi hop, pop, breakdance, popping and locking, tutting, house and commercial dance.