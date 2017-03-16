Arrests made as part of Morecambe drugs investigation

One man has been charged and five released on bail after a number of arrests as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs in Morecambe.

Andrew Falkingham, 22, of Heysham Road, Morecambe, was arrested on Tuesday (March 14) and has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine). He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday April 5.

Yesterday (Wednesday March 15) five men aged 20, 22, 35, 23 and 33 from Morecambe were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and have been bailed pending further enquiries until Wednesday March 29.

DCI Becky Smith from Lancaster Police said: “These arrests are part of our on-going commitment to taking drugs off our streets.

“The activities of drug dealers can have a dramatic effect on our communities. It can ruin lives, fuel other crime, such as burglary and robbery, and can instil fear in our neighbourhoods and we are determined to tackle that.

“The vast majority of our activities are driven by community intelligence and so we need the public to work with us by reporting any suspicious activity to us so we can take action.”

Information can be reported to us by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.