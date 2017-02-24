Argos opens at Sainsbury’s Morecambe

Argos has opened a new digital store at Sainsbury’s Morecambe, creating around 15-20 new jobs.

The new store brings extra choice and convenience to customers.

In addition to this, the Sainsbury’s store has also undergone a refurbishment which sees it with new checkouts, new men, women and children’s clothing, a new patisserie and pizza counters, as well as redecoration throughout.

The Argos concession will offer thousands of popular products for immediate pickup. 20,000 products can also be ordered to collect in store within hours and 20,000 extra products can be ordered for home delivery.

There will also be an eBay collection point so buyers can either collect their ebay purchases or arrange for Argos to deliver them.

The move comes after Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos and is part of its strategy to help its customers shop whenever and wherever they want.

The combination of Sainsbury’s and Argos will enable customers to shop conveniently through different online, mobile and store channels.

It will also give customers more choice across different product ranges, creating the UK’s largest non-food retailer.

Howard Morton, manager at Sainsbury’s Morecambe store, said: “Sainsbury’s has been a part of the local community for many years and we are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store.

“The new shop is great news for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We’re looking forward to offering them an increased range of products at great value, all under one roof.”