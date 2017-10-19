Apprentice-style contest will be all in good cause

The Apprentice is coming to Lancaster!

No, not Lord Alan Sugar and his team, but 12 professionals from local broker Premier BusinessCare will take part in a head to head challenge throughout October and November in support of the North West Air Ambulance.

Contestants Rob McHugh, Sophie Quinn, Kirstie Hackett, Shahan Begh, Amy Littlewood, Luella Darby, Beki Curtis, Miranda Fear, Lorna Wickings, James Frizzle and Ben Rasmussen will be judged by managers Emma Mallinson, Ian Barnham and Jac Jones. Two teams will be using their business acumen to take on the challenge which involves sourcing prizes (for which they have been given no money to purchase) for a charity auction and raffle.

The teams will then be selling tickets to an event to be held in Lancaster on November 23.

All money raised will be donated to the North West Air Ambulance, a self-funded charity helped by donations to keep their three helicopters in the air for life-saving missions in the local area.

As a charity supporter, Premier BusinessCare, of Lancaster Business Park, will organise an evening event for the auction and raffle to be held at a local venue to be announced.

The invitation is open to all and Premier BusinessCare would love you to come along and help support this fantastic cause! The team who raises the most money will be the challenge winners and you’ll also get to see who will be crowned the Star Performer.

Premier BusinessCare has also teamed up with Far Pavilion in Bolton-le-Sands by holding a charity dinner on October 23 at 8.30pm at a cost of £20 per person with 50 per cent going to NWAA. To book call 01524 823316!

If you are interested in contributing to the auction or would like a ticket to the event, contact Premier BusinessCare at 01483 403680 or email shahan.begh@allianz.co.uk