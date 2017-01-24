Appeal to find stolen Carnforth bike

Police are appealing to find a stolen bike taken from outside a house in Carnforth.

A Cannondale CAAD 12 bike was stolen from a vehicle parked on Redruth Drive, in Carnforth on Wednesday January 18 between 10pm and 6am the following morning.

The bike is distinctive due to having a number of modifications from its standard specification including a SRAM quarq power meter and Mavic Ksyrium Pro SL wheels.

Police have said if you are offered this bike for sale or have any information about where it is then to please contact PC 3577 Crossley at Morecambe police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log ref LC-20170119-0182.