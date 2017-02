A number of items including a special engagement ring were stolen from a house in Heysham.

Police are appealing for information after someone broken into a house on Longlands Avenue between January 26 and 30. The offender stole a number of items including an IPhone 5, a petrol strimmer and jewellery, including a gold engagement ring, which has three garnets and two emeralds.

If you have information contact police on 101 quoting WB1700911.