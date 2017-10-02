Appeal after man stabbed in Lancaster alley

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked with a knife in an alleyway off Alexandra Road, Lancaster.

Police were called around 11.45am on Saturday (September 30) by the North West Ambulance Service after reports of a wounding offence.

A 24-year-old man was found at the scene with serious facial injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

Following enquiries, detectives are keen to speak to Dwayne Leahy, 23, pictured, in connection with their investigation.

Det Insp Bev Mason, of Lancaster CID, said: “We are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Lancaster.

“The victim has suffered a number of facial wounds and we want to find the person responsible.

“Following investigation, we would be particularly keen to speak to Dwayne Leahy, who we believe can assist with our enquiries.

“If you recognise Leahy, or know where he is, please contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1709074.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.