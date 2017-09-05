Anna’s trim in memory of loved ones

A woman who ‘braved the shave’ in aid of macmillan Cancer has raised more than £1,300 for the charity.

Anna Clifford underwent a head shave last week at 73 Barber Shop in Yorkshire Street, Morecambe, where she had all her hair shaved off to raise money for Macmillan Cancer.

She did this in memory of her nan, who died from cancer on August 6, as well as her uncle Jeff Neill, who died in 1985 aged only 22 and another uncle, Bruce Williams, who died of cancer in November last year.

The main tresses of Anna’s hair are being donated to the Little Princess Trust where it will used to make real wigs for children who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment and lose their hair.

So far Anna has managed to raise a staggering £1,369 in donations towards a target of £2,000 with donations being made by local shops Morecambe Bay Pharmacy, William Hill, Regent Road Co-op, Gizmos Pizza shop to name a few.

Anna said she wanted to do something for cancer charities because to lose so many members of your family to cancer makes you feel lucky to be alive.

If anyone wants to donate and help Anna reach the £2,000 target, she can be contacted on 07772 243868.