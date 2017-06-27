American Football: Storm dominate final quarter to seal hard-fought win

Morecambe Bay Storm saw off Knottingley Raiders on Sunday, beating their divisional rivals from Yorkshire 46-22.

In ideal conditions to throw the football, the much-promised aerial battle between the two team’s passing quarterbacks was to unfold, with Storm’s triggerman Chris Mayne coming out on top.

In the first quarter, the Raiders kicked off, and the ball was collected by Storm kick returner Mark Baldwin.

He returned it 72 yards to set-up running back Danny McLennan, who opened the scoring with a two-yard rushing touchdown on a power run left. The score was converted by slotback Mark Baldwin on a Jet-Sweep left.

On the Storm’s next possession, quarterback Chris Mayne linked up with wide receiver Dion Feather for an 80-yard touchdown reception. which was converted by Baldwin on a three yard scamper with a counter left.

The second quarter saw the home side frustrated by a combination of errors and penalties, which led to the visiting team opening their scoring on a rushing end-around play to the Storm’s defensive right.

Returning to what worked in the first quarter, the Storm drove down field, and after an exchange of possession, Mayne found Baldwin on a wheel route for a 10-yard touchdown reception, converted by Baldwin, to end the first half with the home side leading 24-6.

The West Yorkshire outfit dominated the third quarter, scoring on a brace of touchdown passes of five and 20 yards, converting both.

However, Storm’s Baldwin increased his tally on the day with another touchdown run on a jet sweep left and a converted counter run left.

The final quarter was all the Storm’s, with touchdowns from Baldwin on a 43-yard reception and Mayne on a quarterback sneak on the last play of the game to make it 46-22 as the home team claimed the victory.