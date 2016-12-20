A65 closed after lorry full of chickens overturns

The A65 near to junction 36 of the M6 was closed for several hours after a collision in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 1.48am this morning, Tuesday, to reports of an overturned lorry, around one mile from the motorway junction.

The road was closed between Crooklands roundabout and the Booths roundabout in Kirkby Lonsdale.

The male driver of the lorry was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The lorry was transporting around 9,000 crated chickens.

Inspector Jo Fawcett said: “The RSPCA and a vet were called promptly to the incident and remain on the scene now. They will be offloading the crates of chickens in order to safeguard the birds.

“Inevitably there will be some fatalities but the vet and RSPCA are there to ensure this is minimalised.

“This will need to be done before the vehicle is recovered.”