A taste of Bohemia at Lancaster gallery

A new exhibition reflecting upon historical and contemporary Bohemia has opened in Lancaster.

“A bohemian is simply an artist who consciously or unconsciously secedes from conventionality in life and in art,” said the Westminster Review 1862.

Bohemia Lancaster exhibition preview night: print maker Denise Keen-Junk, Gary Constantine, artists Fay Collins and Bonnie Craig.

The intention of “BOHEMIA” at Arteria, Gallery 23 in the city, is to capture a sense of freedom and liberation of expression within art.

Organisers say the “BOHEMIA” exhibition is a retreat from the “norm” and a sanctuary from the everyday.

The exhibition runs until October 7, 2017. A launch night was held and wine was presented to guests by Alberto Zambianchi.

For more information call 01524 61111 or email info@arteriashop.co.uk.

Bohemia Lancaster exhibition preview night: print makers Julie Evans, Jenny McCabe and textile artist Sandy Gardner.

Bohemia Lancaster exhibition preview night: Anna Greenbank, filmmaker Daniel Bereton and Jill Wignall.