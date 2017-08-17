A-level students celebrate their results across the Lancaster and Morecambe district

Sixth formers across the district have been collecting their A-level results this morning – and we will bring you them all as we get them.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School students achieved A*, A or B grades in more than 70% of all exams which they sat and 18% of all exams received the top A* grade.

A group of Giggleswick School pupils pose for a photo after receiving their A-level results.

Headmaster Dr Chris Pyle said: “Well done to every single one of our sixth formers on an excellent set of results. These results are the product of high expectations, outstanding teaching and a great deal of hard work.”

“It is particularly impressive that LRGS students achieve such outstanding academic results alongside their enthusiasm for sport, music, drama, outdoor pursuits, charity volunteering and much more besides.

“I am delighted to be able to congratulate them as they go on to further study on a wide range of highly competitive courses or to high-quality apprenticeships across the UK and beyond.”

Sarah Haigh, head of sixth form said: “The sixth form team is absolutely delighted to note that the boys’ hard work and determination have been rewarded with these excellent results.

“We wish them every success and happiness on the next step of their journey, whether that be at university, on an apprenticeship or on a gap year.”

A-level students at Giggleswick School are celebrating the highest number of A* grades ever this year, together with a 100% pass rate and more Oxbridge success.

64% of candidates achieved A*-B grades and these impressive results have secured first choice places for its students at top universities including Oxford, St Andrews, Durham, Warwick and Nottingham, as well as specialist music, art and drama schools across the UK.

Headmaster Mark Turnbull said: “We are absolutely delighted for our pupils and what has impressed me most is the diversity of these top grades across all subject areas. Giggleswick embraces and encourage talents of all kinds; in science, maths, humanities, languages and the arts, and these results support this completely.”

With ongoing Oxbridge achievement, this year has seen particular success in the creative arts, performing arts and languages too.

In Drama, 100% of candidates achieved A*-B grades and in Music, students now have places confirmed at leading music schools including the Royal Welsh College of Music, Nottingham and Sheffield universities.

Two talented artists have also been accepted for Art Foundation courses in Manchester and Harrogate.

In Languages, 100% of candidates achieved A*-B in Spanish and are now looking to continue their linguistic studies at leading Russell Group universities including Nottingham and York.

Mr Turnbull added: “This year, all eyes will be on the impact of the new reformed A-levels. We are all very interested to see how the new specifications have worked through into results. We are continuing to analyse the outcome of fewer coursework marks and any evidence of a gender gap in achievement.”

Dallam A-level and International Baccalaureate students have received another set of very good results this year with students moving on to employment, apprenticeships, college and universities across the UK and the world.

A record 38 Dallam students were awarded the full International Baccalaureate Diploma with a further three gaining awards in IB certificates. Headteacher William Bancroft said: “IB is now rivalling A’ level in popularity amongst our domestic students as well as the international ones.

“At A-level, outcomes were also very strong. Despite our fears that the introduction of new linear A-levels (with no modular exams and resits) in many subjects could see a dip in results, this was not the case. We are delighted and proud that the students’ hard work has led to such a good set of results.”

Exceptional results were achieved by Lucy Abbit who is taking a gap year, Fraser Barclay, who will study chemistry at St Andrews, Harry Jackson who is taking a gap year, Billy McEwan, who will read computer science at Newcastle, Martin Missihoun, who will study aeronautical engineering at Loughborough, James Stebbings, who will read management at the London School of Economics, Head Girl Lauren Walton, who will study history at Leeds, Adam Wolstanholme who is taking a gap year and Hugo Wong, who will study aerospace engineering at Sheffield.

Matthew Jones will go on to read geography at Oxford. Adam Dewhurst has a place to study land science at Cambridge and Lizzie Goodfellow will take up a place to study veterinary medicine at Liverpool University. Lizzie will be joined at Liverpool by one of last year’s students, Tom Ashworth, who will also study veterinary medicine.

Meanwhile, students from the access course at Lancaster & Morecambe College (LMC) have been given their results.

The Access Diploma at LMC is specifically designed for people aged 19 years and over who want to progress onto university.

Some people may have taken a break from education due to other commitments but want to gain the qualifications missed at school. Others may need qualifications to pursue a new career.

Whatever the situation, the Access Diploma offers the opportunity to gain a qualification that could open the doors to university.

The students from LMC have had plenty of success, with many students progressing into some of the country’s most prestigious universities, including Lancaster University and Manchester Metropolitan University, to study a variety of subjects, including management, paramedics and linguistics.

Programme area manager Catherine Jamieson said: “I am bubbling with pride.We have had some really good results and progression from all of our students.

“I’m really proud of them, not just because of the results, but because of the dedication that they have shown to achieve their results.

“Some of these adults have had to overcome some huge obstacles during their studies but that just makes their success!”

