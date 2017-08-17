A-level results from across the Lancaster and Morecambe district

Have your say

It’s that time of year again when sixth formers across the district are anxiously awaiting their A-level results.

We have a photographer visiting schools across Lancaster and Morecambe to snap happy faces as students celebrate their grades – and all the results and comments from headteachers will appear online as we receive them.

Keep checking back throughout the day to find out the latest in our A-level results day round-up.

Good luck to everyone collecting their results today!