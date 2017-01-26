8,000 reply to survey on Morecambe Bay tunnel plan

Around 8,000 people have had their say on plans to build a tunnel under Morecambe Bay to connect a new power station to the electricity network at Heysham.

National Grid has announced the figures after they held a 10-week public consultation into their ‘North West Coast Connections’ scheme.

National Grid wants to build 13 miles of tunnel under Morecambe Bay carrying 400kV cables from Roosecote near Barrow-in-Furness to Middleton, to connect the grid at Heysham to a proposed new power station at Moorside near Sellafield in Cumbria.

It also wants to extend the existing Middleton substation near Heysham to include a tunnel head house. The plans have caused controversy with some residents worried over the route the tunnel might take under houses at Heysham. There are also fears that building the tunnel head house might cause years of disruption for nearby residents.

The electricity giants said they are considering the public’s feedback as they prepare their final plan for submission to the Government.

Robert Powell, project manager, said: “We are very grateful to the people who took the time to give us their views on our plans. We know that this project stirs strong passions but we have to bear in mind that, ultimately, the cost of it will be borne by every single electricity bill payer in the country and we have to think carefully how we spend their money. Our intention is to formally apply to the Government this year for permission for the new connection to be built. Of course we would not build anything unless the Moorside power station proceeds.”

