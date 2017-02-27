£250 grants to spruce up Morecambe

Grants of up to £250 are being made available to help spruce up business premises in Morecambe.

Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) has launched the new initiative to help improve the look of the town. The grants are for a maximum of £250 per premises and they need to be match-funded by the levy payer to the same amount.

Upon completion of the work the improvements will be inspected and, if satisfactory, payment will be made.

Grants can be used for frontal painting, street furniture or improvements that enhance the appeal of the business to the public.

All work must be completed within six months of application.

John O’Neill, Morecambe BID Manager said: “Now is a great opportunity to spruce of properties in the BID area. The new Bay Gateway opened in October and it has already transformed traffic patterns in the area. This should mean Morecambe is a much more attractive destination for visitors now, considering they won’t have to sit in those long traffic queues. In addition, the second phase of the Euston Road public realm works is underway and should be completed before summer.

“The Connecting Eric scheme has been completed, the final piece in the puzzle being the new crossing replacing the lights at the bottom of Euston Road off the promenade. We hope people use their imagination if they apply for the grants but we still have quite a bit of empty wall space that’s begging out for more street art so it would be nice to see some businesses continuing the legacy that was started last year.”

Contact info@morecambebid.org.uk or download the application form from the website http://morecambebid.com/files/BID-improvement-grant-no-logo.pdf.