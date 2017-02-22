£20k Morrisons funding gives boost to Lancaster hospice

St John’s Hospice has received a boost to its service after The Morrisons Foundation approved £20,000 in vital funding, which will be used to provide essential equipment for their In-Patient Unit.

This award will help the hospice complete the full ward refurbishment that has been taking place during the last 18 months.

It has included a complete redecoration of the 13 bed In-Patient Unit, refurbishment of the family room, a new nurse’s station, new furniture and new bedding and curtains.

The costs of this major refurbishment programme have been met by volunteers from local businesses providing labour free of charge; along with donations, grants, and community fundraising.

Chief executive Sue McGraw said: “Our refurbishment has been designed to make the ward feel more like a home from home rather than a “clinical environment”. It was carried out following a consultation with our patient, family and staff forum. We are so grateful to the organisations that have helped us, and this wonderful donation from The Morrisons Foundation really is the icing on the cake!”

The grant from the Morrisons Foundation will enable the hospice to buy 10 top of the range, airflow mattresses which will provide much greater comfort for patients who are receiving palliative care at the end of their lives.