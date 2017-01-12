£10k already raised to help Lancaster City star’s family

More than £10,000 has already been raised as part of a bid to support the family of former Lancaster City captain Neil Marshall.

The former Dolly Blues captain passed away at home on November 16 at the age of just 31 following a two-year battle with cancer.

Neil, who grew up and still lived on the Marsh in lancaster, had made 435 appearances for Lancaster City over 10 years.

Family and friends have set up a Neil Marshall Memorial Fund in a bid to support his wife Kim and children Max, five, and three-year-old Daisy in the coming years.

A year of fundraising was kicked off with the money raised at a City match shortly after Neil passed away.

And since then the money has been pouring in, including:

n The George Hotel at Torrisholme donating £550 from their Christmas raffle

n Ridge Community Centre giving £52 from their Christmas party

n Squires donating £65 from their Christmas raffle

n Former City captain Steve Kenyon donated £500

n Former Lancaster city councillor John Day donated £10

Mick Hoyle, who is co-ordinating events, said: “People can donate as much or as little as they want. There have been so many donations so far and we want to thank everyone.”

Events so far planned this year include a comedy night at Hornets Bar in Willow Lane, Lancaster, on January 27, a Northern Soul night at Trimpell in Morecambe on January 28, a Lancashire Legends Q&A event at the Globe Arena on February 3 and an event at Ellel Village Hall on February 10.

A music evening is also planned for January 28 at the Grand theatre in Lancaster.

For more information on the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund or if you wish to hold an event, contact Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104.

Anyone wishing to donate can make a bank transfer to account number 41828525 with sort code 40-27-02, using the reference Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.