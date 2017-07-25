100-year-old gives his own birthday gift in Morecambe

Eric Maggs celebrated his 100th birthday by raising money for a good cause.

Rather than asking for presents, Eric instead asked guests to bring prizes for a charity raffle at his birthday party held at St John’s vicarage in Sandylands.

This raised £150 and Eric donated it to the Rainbow Centre for over 55s in Morecambe. Eric lives in Cirencester but regards Morecambe as his second home as he spends about half his time here with daughter Linda, vicar of St John’s.

He can often be seen walking from Sandylands down into town, enjoying the scenery and chatting to the people he meets.