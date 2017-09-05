£1.3m depot is ‘momentous’ event for Heysham Port

A haulage firm has invested £1.3m in a new depot at Heysham Port.

Surefreight launched its new Heysham Depot at the weekend, which is intended to improve port accessibility for businesses and consumers across the country.

Port owners Peel Ports Group said it welcomed the investment. The depot includes new driver facilities and a training centre.

Nick Ridehalgh, port director for Peel Ports Mersey said: “The new M6 link road put in place has already helped to improve access to and from the port.

“This has in turn led to more investment being made in the area, which is a positive outcome for businesses and the local community.”

Heysham Port offers a fast and efficient route to the Irish Sea, catering to a number of daily sailings.

A key partner for Surefreight is Heysham Port based Seatruck.

These firms have developed a special relationship, after having worked together at the port for over 20 years.

This recent investment underlines the haulage firm’s commitment to one of its most valued customers.

Brian McManus of Surefreight said: “This investment is very much part of our overall strategic distribution plan to add value for our customers and, of course, to people in the local area.

“Not only will it help us to grow our own client relationships, but it will allow other businesses to grow theirs too.”

Alistair Eagles, CEO of Seatruck said: “The M6 Link road has dramatically reduced the transit time to Heysham Port and has been a real game changer for the development routes from the Port of Heysham.

“Surefreight’s investment will only help bolster the strategic plans we have in place with Peel Ports Group.

“This is a momentous event for everyone who relies on the port for business.”