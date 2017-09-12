Vintage seaside memories in Morecambe

Seaside memories were lovingly recreated in Morecambe as thousands visited the Vintage By The Sea Festival.

Morecambe photographer Johnny Bean came across an old photograph of holidaymakers outside the Midland Hotel and decided to create the pose once again many years later.

He said: “Vintage By The Sea weekend seemed the perfect time to do it.

“The picture looks to me like it was taken in the mid-late 1930s but I know nothing more about it.

“It would be great to know who took it or who the people in it are?”

Johnny, who is also a member of the Morecambe Artist Colony, received a great response to recreate the photo after he put a call out to friends and family.

On Sunday morning, after high tide, the group stepped into the waters to pose for the camera.

“I knew everyone would have their own favourite vintage era, so was happy to combine clothing and looks from different periods, and go for the spirit of the picture rather than a faithful recreation,” said Johnny.

“I have to really thank everyone who agreed on a damp and drizzly morning, they were all really fantastic and loved being a part of it.

“We all went for a hot coffee in the Midland afterwards to warm up!”