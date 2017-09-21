Team Reece boost as new beauty parlour opens doors

A glamorous new beauty salon opening at the weekend is donating its first weeks takings to the Team Reece cancer charity.

Glamorous by Pooja, a purpose built beauty spa with a touch of Asian culture owned by Pooja and Sam Mall, is aiming to raise as much as possible for TeamReece in their opening week.

Pooja and Sam’s son Ravi goes to school with Reece Holt, an Overton schoolboy suffering with a brain tumour.

The pair now attend Lancaster Royal Grammar School together.

Team Reece was created by Reece’s mum Rachel O’Neil, to raise awareness of children’s cancer and to supply holidays for children fighting cancer

Sam Mall said: “Reece is an inspiration to us all. Our first week of trading from September 25 will all be donated to Team Reece.

“We will have a Meet & Greet Day this Saturday, September 23 between 2pm and 6pm for people to visit and experience our purpose built beauty spa with a touch of Asian culture and also to take bookings so we can raise as much as possible for such a great cause.

“Team Reece will also be present to promote and welcome everyone’s support and hopefully Reece and Rachel will be there also.”

Complimentary bubbly and Indian snacks will be available for guests at the salon at Riverway House, Morecambe Road.