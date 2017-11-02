Switch on to the Santa Salsa in Lancaster

Santa Salsa, a giant snow lion, celebrities and of course Santa will all be part of Lancaster Lights Switch-On this year.

Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the date for this year’s big Christmas Lights Switch On as Sunday November 26.

New this year, the giant Snow Lion will make appearances in Marketgate shopping centre from noon until 3.30pm. As part of the day’s festivities, from the forests of eternal snow pads the giant Snow Lion, accompanied by the White Queen.

There will be picture opportunities with the mythical creatures as well as watching an animatronic puppetry spectacular like no other.

The annual Santa Dash, organised by CancerCare, is also having a make-over this year.

Instead of a ‘dash’ around the city centre, CancerCare will be bringing a bit of heat to Lancaster this winter with an official Guinness World Record attempt ‘Santa Salsa’.

You can be involved and cha-cha-cha your way to a world record and help raise funds for CancerCare.

Dust off your dancing shoes and register online at www.cancercare.org.uk to take part.

There is a free Santa suit for all participants, with proceeds from the event going to CancerCare. The Santa Salsa world record attempt will take place at 1.30pm in Market Square with arrivals from 12.30pm.

Santa Claus will also be taking time out of his busy schedule and making a special appearance to check who is on the naughty and nice lists this year. Santa can be found between 2.30pm and 3.30pm in Lancaster city centre. The highlight of the day’s event will be The Bay Radio stage show in Market Square with live music from 2.30pm until 6pm.

Acts to be confirmed. The Christmas lights will be turned on by popular acts, Santa Claus and the person who raises the most money for the CancerCare Santa Salsa.

Lancaster BID manager Rachael Wilkinson said: “The Christmas Lights Switch On is always hugely successful and we’re pleased to once again be able to offer this event.

“Each year it’s great to see the city centre bustling with people.

“The Lancaster BID Christmas Lights Switch On brings thousands of locals and visitors to the city centre for the launch of the ‘Winter In The City’ and showcases what the city has to offer, not just at Christmas, but all year round.”