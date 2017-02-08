Soldier’s letter of appreciation to Morecambe razor manufacturer

A letter written to a factory in Morecambe in 1943 from a servicemen overseas features in this week’s Looking Back.

The letter is written to Mr Nevison, of Souplex, Morecambe.

The company formed in 1926 and specialised in razor blades and plastic mouldings, including pressed steel products.

In 1999 Moll Industries bought Souplex and at that point, Souplex had three facilities – two injection moulding plants in Lancashire and a tooling design and manufacturing operation in Mansfield.

The firm was based next door to Westgate Cemetery and late moved to White Lund Industrial estate, said local historian David Hodgson.

“Souplex started before World War Two as a manufacturer of razor blades,” said David. “Where it was on Westgate is a red brick building now, I think a mobile butcher used to be there.”

The photocopy letter, bought online by Mr Hodgson, is written by Mr Slater, of the British Royal Army Medical Corp, dated July 20, 1943.

It reads: “Dear Sir,

“I am pleased to keep receiving gifts from the Men’s Cigarette Fund, and I must thank you for making it possible for them to include so many razor blades.

“As you may know ‘up to press’ blades are pretty hard to get out here. But me receiving them so often makes it much easier for myself.

“I gave one to a pal of mine in the unit, telling him if it didn’t last him longer and give him better shaves than usual, I’d eat my hat, and I’ve still got my hat.

“I don’t know what you will think receiving this but I felt as I ought to thank you, as well as the fund, for remembering us chaps, not so much for the bales, which are very useful, but as I say remembering us at all. Well cheerio, all the best Donald B Slater.”

Mr Hodgson was intrigued in buying the letter for it’s unusual contents.

“I thought it was very interesting the fact that a troop is writing to a razor blade company in Morecambe, thanking them,” said Mr Hodgson.

“Troops were encouraged to write to their relatives.

“It is rather unusual, there were various appeals during the war for things being sent to troops, what you wouldn’t see now, is an appeal for cigarettes.”

Thank you to Mr Hodgson for supplying the information and picture.