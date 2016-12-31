Soldier painting will help boost Morecambe war project

A Morecambe war project has been given a special painting to help promote its search for permanent premises.

History buff Paul Lomax has set up The Great War Heritage Project in the hope of displaying his war memorabilia which he has collected over 30 years.

The not-for-profit organisation aims to find permanent premises in Morecambe to display the collection for schools and the public. Artist Paul John Ballard from the Military Artwork group has given his painting of wounded soldiers to raise funds for the project. Military Artwork For Charites will donate the sales from the pictures to the Great Heritage Project. The image will be used on A4 canvases, calendars, mugs and other items.

The image will also be used for the project’s header.

“Things are going very well with regards to volunteers, we have 12 now,” said Paul Lomax.

“We shall be having our first meeting in February to discuss which events we will be fundraising.

“We are still on the search for a property or landlord to allow us to put the collection on display for the 2018 anniversary for school, and public visitors.” To find out more visit http://thegreatwarheritageproject.weebly.com/.