Shop in world record live Santa’s grotto bid

Do you want to be part of a Guinness World Record bid?

More to the point, do you look like Santa Claus?

If so, you could be part of a 24 day live streamed Santa’s grotto to be beamed all over the world from a shop in Lancaster.

Owner of Featured Media in the city centre, Ryan Donaghey, along with business partner Calum Painter, has come up with the idea of a 24 hour a day, 24 day Santa’s grotto, complete with resident Santa, who will read out viewers’ letters.

Ryan said: “The grotto will be done out in an old Lapland style and will be in a room in the middle of our shop.

“We want to try and break the Guinness World Record for streaming a Santa’s grotto for 24 days straight, 24 hours a day. We have sent off our application for the Guinness world record and we’re just waiting for the certificates to come back. That’s why we need Santa Claus lookalikes to volunteer their time to sit in the Santa’s grotto and try and break the record.”

Along with a world record bid, Ryan is also launching a go fund me page to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where he was treated as a youngster and plans to have donation buckets in the shop to raise money for the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Ryan said: “People can send letters to Santa and he will read them out. People all around the world will be tuning in. Santa will also be answering questions and we want to raise as much money for Alder Hey and the RLI as possible.

“Customers can also come in the shop and see Santa and hopefully make a donation into the buckets.”

Featured Media is a new business dealing with social media and is believed to be the only business of its type this side of Manchester, said Ryan. The business runs and builds websites and buys viral videos .

Ryan said: “This is the biggest thing globally we have ever done. Also our names will be featured inthe Guinness World Records book. That’s why we need as many people as possible to volunteer to be Santa to help us break the record.”

Santa’s Grotto will be live streamed from the shop on Thurnham Street from December 1 to 24.

If you would like to volunteer to be Santa and be part of the world record bid, call the shop on 01524 745039.