Send in your snaps to win competition

Get snappingfor an exciting new photo competition!

Lancashire in Photos has been launched and all you need to do is send in your favourite photographs of our county.

It could be of places of interest, people or a scenic shot – we want you to show us the best that Lancashire has to offer.

The competition is being run in conjunction with Wilkinson Cameras and Sony who are putting up a fantastic prize of a Sony Cybershot WX500 camera worth nearly £300.

Send your photographs to: competitions@lmnews.co.uk no later than Friday October 6..

Please include your name and contact details with your entry.

The best photographs will be featured in our newspaper and a winner will chosen by our panel of judges.

Johnston Press competition rules apply.