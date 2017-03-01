See old pictures of football games between local lawyers and estate agents

Solicitors and estate agents swap their suits for football shirts in these nostalgic pictures.

The pictures featured show football matches held between Morecambe and Lancaster solicitors and estate agents.

One of the faces pictured is local solicitor John Halewood-Dodd, who represents LHD Solicitors in Lancaster.

“I believe that picture with me was in 1995 at Morecambe’e old Christie Park,” said John.

“We won 3-2, and I got two of the goals, including the winner for the solicitors.”

John was a trainee solicitor at Douglas Clift & Co at the time of the match.

“The games were an annual thing and raised funds for local charities, we last played one a couple of years ago.”

Thanks to Wright and Lord solicitors for the pictures.