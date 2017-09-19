Salt Ayre sports centre shortlisted for award

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre is in the running for a prestigious national award.

The centre has been shortlisted in the best Functional Training Gym and Local Authority/Leisure Trust Gym categories at the National Fitness Awards.

Salt Ayre’s gym underwent a complete revamp as part of the wider redevelopment of the centre . Up to seven finalists have been selected in each category and they will now go through to the next stage of the judging process.

The awards are on December 1.