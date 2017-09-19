Salt Ayre sports centre shortlisted for award

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre is in the running for a prestigious national award.
The centre has been shortlisted in the best Functional Training Gym and Local Authority/Leisure Trust Gym categories at the National Fitness Awards.
Salt Ayre’s gym underwent a complete revamp as part of the wider redevelopment of the centre . Up to seven finalists have been selected in each category and they will now go through to the next stage of the judging process.
The awards are on December 1.
Almost Done!
Registering with The visitor means you're ok with our terms and conditions.