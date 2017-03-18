PICTURES: Looking back at Morecambe’s Crystal T’s

A former nightclub which became the go-to place in Morecambe is featured in this week’s looking back.

Crystal T’s nightclub on Victoria Street may undergo a major refurbishment thanks to developer Nick Smith.

LOOKING BACK: DJ Ian Simpson with Sarah Barker on her hen night at Crystal T's.

Nick hopes to convert it into an artisan market hall with a performance venue, shops and artist studios.

The building, which was also home to the Concorde Squash Club and Palladium Cinema, was first built as a market hall in 1895.

The pictures show parties and disco nights which took place at Crystal T’s in the mid-80s and onwards, some feature Noel Edmonds who appeared at the nightclub as part of a two-day visit to the town.

Noel flew into Morecambe as part of the Marlboro Road Show at the Central Pier in the mid 1980s. He spent two hours at the club doing a spot with resident DJ, Ian Simpson.

LOOKING BACK: Peter Zorab, Julian Collins and Ian Simpson with Wally and Al Robinson in Crystal T's. Judging by the 'I Ran the World' Sport Relief T-shirts we're guessing this was taken in around 1986.