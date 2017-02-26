Physically daring contemporary dance show coming to Lancaster

Four thrilling new dance works by international choreographers will be performed in a Lancaster theatre.

The Nuffield Theatre welcomes The Northern School of Contemporary Dance’s (NSCD) postgraduate dance company Verve at 8pm on Tuesday February 28.

Verve will present four thrilling new dance works by international choreographers, performed by a company of eleven dancers trained at some of the world’s most prestigious dance schools.

This years line up includes NSCD Alumnus Carlos Pons Guerra’s wild Rita.

Set in a nunnery and featuring a soundtrack of Cuban percussion and Mexican Rancheras, the work explores what happens when we suppress the vitality and desires of youth.

Using a combination of improvised and explosive set choreography, Leila McMillan’s work Continuum looks at how we find strength in each other, and ourselves, to continually destroy and rebuild.

Exploring a hypnotic choreographic task Matthias Sperling calls ‘looping’, the dancers in Soft Power Generator ask: Can movement and the body generate power and knowledge for us?

Completing the programme, James Cousins’ highly physical, full company work A Fable of Our Time considers current political climates in the world that create and maintain stark divisions in society.

This is the company’s first tour under new artistic director Matthew Robinson (previously with Scottish Dance Theatre).

Matthew said: “We are excited to be hitting the road and sharing the work of these four internationally renowned choreographers with audiences across the UK and beyond.

“The dancers have worked with passion and determination with the choreographers to produce a performance that will surprise and enthral, showcasing their versatility and power.”

To book tickets call the Lancaster Arts box office on 01524 594151 or visit www.lancasterarts.org