New documentary features our Eric

A new Morecambe and Wise two-part documentary series featuring previously unseen pictures of the famous duo will be shown over the Easter weekend.

Morecambe and Wise Forever, which will be narrated by Martin Clunes, will hear stories told by those who knew Eric and Ernie best, including Eric’s wife Joan and sons Gary and Steven and daughter Gail.

Gary and Gail go back to the house in Morecambe where Eric was born, and there’s a reunion with Eric’s chauffeur and a ride in his original Rolls Royce around Eric’s home town.

The first episode covers the early years of Morecambe & Wise – from their childhood dreams to the growing friendship that would ultimately change the world of comedy.

The second instalment will cover their golden age on the small screen with particular emphasis on their iconic TV series and Christmas specials, as Gary reveals how the Morecambe family watched this most festive of treats themselves.

Morecambe and Wise Forever is on ITV3 on April 15 and 16.