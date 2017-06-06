Looking Back: the highs and lows of Morecambe’s Polo Tower

There was a time when the Polo Tower was a frequently visited landmark in the resort.

Peering high above the Bay coastline the tower offered spectacular views of the town.

Some of the 2,500 balloons rise above the Polo Tower in Morecambe after the Mayor of Lancaster coun Sybil Rostron launched the Royal British Legion's Lancashire Poppy Appeal for 1999. 301099-4.

It was originally known as the Space Tower and was built at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1974.

The tower was moved in 1993 to make way for the Big One rollercoaster and rebuilt at the Morecambe Wild West theme park in 1994 and opened the following year.

A half-million pound investment by then-Frontierland owners Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the tower was sponsored by Polo.

It was originally a revolving ride and many took the opportunity to scale or abseil it in a bid for their chosen charities.

Paul Davies, one of five locals who abseiled down the Polo Tower in Morecambe to raise money for the local Blind Society on Saturday. The team expressed their thanks to Frontierland for the 150ft tower, Morecambe High School for the equipment and freelance mountain guide Robin Andrews for the know-how!

But after initially proving popular it eventually fell into disrepair and has stood on the seafront unused – other than for a telecommunications mast – for almost 20 years.

Now the minty tube is undergoing demolition to make way for a proposed £17m shopping park on the former Frontierland site.

In this week’s Looking Back we take a look at some of the Polo Tower’s iconic moments.

Do you have any memories of the Polo Tower you would like to share or any old pictures? If so then please email gemma.sherlock@jpress.co.uk or call 01524 385 932.

High above Morecambe Tony Kimpton prepares to abseil down the Polo Tower at Frontier Land to raise money for the Blind Society on Saturday.-26698/21