Lancaster nostalgia: then and now pictures

These then and now pictures reveal Lancaster’s Italian past. The pictures show 10 Damside Street, in Lancaster, and the corner of Dye House Lane.

The shop is now a cafe on the corner.

The black and white picture, believed to have been taken 100 years ago, shows the shop then being owned by an Italian couple called Magliocco. The woman in the photo was called Maria Magliocco.

Two of the windows are bricked up on the building – this was to save window tax, in those days the more windows the more house tax.

Thank you to reader Fred for sending in these pictures and information.