Lancaster nostalgia: recognise these football teams?

Historian Terry Ainsworth presents a first in a series of monthly articles highlighting sporting photographs of the past.
There are many villages in the area surrounding Lancaster and Morecambe which had football teams in the past such as Silverdale, Nether Kellet, Glasson Dock, Grange, Calder Vale and Borwick but unfortunately there are no known photographs.
Recognise anyone from the below pictures and can you provide any photographs from other teams?
