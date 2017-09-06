Lancaster nostalgia: recognise these football teams?

Historian Terry Ainsworth presents a first in a series of monthly articles highlighting sporting photographs of the past.

There are many villages in the area surrounding Lancaster and Morecambe which had football teams in the past such as Silverdale, Nether Kellet, Glasson Dock, Grange, Calder Vale and Borwick but unfortunately there are no known photographs.

Cathedral School under 13s 1956-57 proudly showing off a well merited trophy. Back row from left, Bob Canneux (headmaster), George Well (geography teacher). Middle row from left, Frank McCabe, George Winder, Mick Marley, John Day, Bernard Linthwaite, Mick Lynch, Paddy MacGlachan, Colin Cunningham and Ray Mills. Front row from left, Buddy McGuigan, Brian Mills, Jimmy Boyle, David Cragg, Jack Bateson and Owen Coyle.

Recognise anyone from the below pictures and can you provide any photographs from other teams?