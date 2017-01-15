Search

Lancaster nostalgia: glimpse of old Silverdale

Anne Holmes, right (80-years-old), her daughter Elizabeth Moss (35-years-old) and granddaughter Mary A. Moss (seven-years-old) at Walnut Cottage, no.51 The Row, Silverdale in 1907. Ann was a widow but made a living as a laundress with her daughter. Ann is wearing clothes typical of the older working women of the time. Caps, shawls and wraparound pinafores were the order of the day

In the next few weeks we will take a look at the book ‘Old Silverdale, the loveliest spot on Morecambe Bay’ written by Rod J. Ireland.

The book displays a collection of images of old Silverdale using postcards from local family archives.

Billy Rawlinson, Fred Clarke and Jack Dobson dressed for a special occasion. Fred Clarke was the Silverdale sub-postmaster; Billy and Jack worked for Northern Quarries. It is a tradition in the village that young men are given nicknames; some are given alternative first names and others are burdened with less than flattering names. The practice continues to this day among some of the long-established village families.

Author Rod Ireland paints a vivid picture of life in Silverdale over the past century. It includes information about how people lived, worked and enjoyed themselves.

This week the pictures show life in the village over 100 years ago, including summer days, laundry workers and gentlemen with nicknames.

Old Silverdale: The Loveliest Spot on Morecambe Bay is available to buy on Amazon at www.amazon.co.uk/Old-Silverdale-Loveliest-Spot-Morecambe/dp/1910837075

Lazy days of summer: pictured here are Reggie and Marion Kaye, founders of Kayes Nursery on Lindeth Road. They are in the company of Frances Wilkinson, wife of Major Wilkinson of Hatchstead on The Row.

