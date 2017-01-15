Lancaster nostalgia: glimpse of old Silverdale

In the next few weeks we will take a look at the book ‘Old Silverdale, the loveliest spot on Morecambe Bay’ written by Rod J. Ireland.
The book displays a collection of images of old Silverdale using postcards from local family archives.
Author Rod Ireland paints a vivid picture of life in Silverdale over the past century. It includes information about how people lived, worked and enjoyed themselves.
This week the pictures show life in the village over 100 years ago, including summer days, laundry workers and gentlemen with nicknames.
Old Silverdale: The Loveliest Spot on Morecambe Bay is available to buy on Amazon at www.amazon.co.uk/Old-Silverdale-Loveliest-Spot-Morecambe/dp/1910837075